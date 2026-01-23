Ant and Dec land themselves in hot water while staying with the King
- Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed they were told off for making too much noise during an overnight stay at King Charles's Scottish estate, Dumfries House.
- The TV presenters were guests on The Graham Norton Show, where they recounted their experience ahead of their final interview with the then-Prince of Wales.
- McPartlin shared an amusing anecdote about encountering Charles while wearing a robe, leading to an embarrassing conversation about pruning roses.
- Donnelly admitted they 'took it a bit far' with wine in their room, resulting in a request to be quiet.
- The duo also discussed their new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant & Dec, while other guests on the show included Claire Foy, Joe Keery, and Tinie Tempah.