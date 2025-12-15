Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record-breaking actor dies from complications following an operation

Anthony Geary with his longtime 'General Hospital' screen partner Genie Francis at the Daytime Emmys in April 2015
Anthony Geary with his longtime 'General Hospital' screen partner Genie Francis at the Daytime Emmys in April 2015 (Getty)
  • Anthony Geary, the acclaimed actor best known for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died at the age of 78.
  • Geary passed away in the Netherlands on Sunday, 14 December, due to complications following an operation.
  • He portrayed Luke Spencer for four decades, earning a record eight Daytime Emmys for his performance.
  • His character's wedding to Laura Webber in 1981 became the most-watched soap opera episode in American television history, drawing 30 million viewers.
  • Geary retired from General Hospital in 2015 after appearing in nearly 2,000 episodes and had been living in Amsterdam.
