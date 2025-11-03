Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Hopkins reveals his greatest regret in new memoir

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 49 years of sobriety
  • Anthony Hopkins, 87, is publishing his first memoir, 'We Did OK, Kid', detailing his life from a difficult Welsh childhood to his celebrated acting career.
  • The book candidly addresses his struggles with alcohol addiction, including a pivotal moment of hitting rock bottom that led to his sobriety.
  • Hopkins discusses his over 20-year estrangement from his daughter, Abigail, saying it remains “the saddest fact of my life and my greatest regret”.
  • He shares insights into his complex relationship with his demanding father and recounts significant career events, such as quitting a National Theatre production and his iconic roles as Nixon and Hannibal Lecter.
  • The actor also explores the possibility of having Asperger's, a belief shared by his wife, attributing it to his exceptional memorisation skills and emotional detachment.
