Anthony Hopkins reveals his greatest regret in new memoir
- Anthony Hopkins, 87, is publishing his first memoir, 'We Did OK, Kid', detailing his life from a difficult Welsh childhood to his celebrated acting career.
- The book candidly addresses his struggles with alcohol addiction, including a pivotal moment of hitting rock bottom that led to his sobriety.
- Hopkins discusses his over 20-year estrangement from his daughter, Abigail, saying it remains “the saddest fact of my life and my greatest regret”.
- He shares insights into his complex relationship with his demanding father and recounts significant career events, such as quitting a National Theatre production and his iconic roles as Nixon and Hannibal Lecter.
- The actor also explores the possibility of having Asperger's, a belief shared by his wife, attributing it to his exceptional memorisation skills and emotional detachment.