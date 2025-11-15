Anthony Hopkins addresses rumours about Silence of the Lambs feud
- Anthony Hopkins has dismissed long-standing rumours of tension between him and Jodie Foster on the set of The Silence of the Lambs, labelling them as “publicity crap”.
- Both actors won Oscars for their roles in the 1991 horror-thriller, with Foster playing FBI agent Clarice Starling and Hopkins portraying Dr Hannibal Lecter.
- While Foster has previously said she was scared of Hopkins and they maintained a significant distance during filming, Hopkins insists they were quite friendly.
- In his memoir, We Did OK, Kid, Hopkins acknowledges a “strange sense of distance” during the shoot, attributing it to the powerful script's cat-and-mouse dynamic.
- Hopkins said that despite any on-set dynamic, he and Foster have always got along whenever they have met since filming concluded.