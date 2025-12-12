Anthony Hopkins slams young actors for imitating Hollywood legend
- Anthony Hopkins, the two-time Oscar winner, criticised young actors for mumbling during an event at the 2025 Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.
- He suggested that young actors often try to imitate Marlon Brando but lack his technical skill and understanding of storytelling.
- Hopkins recounted an instance where he told a mumbling young actor that their job is to speak the lines clearly and tell the story, otherwise, they have no career.
- He previously shared an anecdote about confronting a young Canadian actor for mumbling, stating he never heard from them again.
- Hopkins believes acting becomes easier with age, advising actors to 'just learn the lines, show up and try to be real'.