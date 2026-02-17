Apple Martin denies ‘completely false’ bullying expulsion claims
- Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, has publicly denied rumours that she was expelled from school for bullying another student.
- The 21-year-old addressed the "completely false" narrative in a now-deleted Instagram story on Monday, 16 February, stating she has never been expelled from any school.
- Unverified claims began circulating online two years after her high school graduation, suggesting she had been dismissed from an LA school for bullying.
- The rumours gained traction following a clip from the 2024 Paris Le Bal des Débutantes, where she was perceived by some social media users as "upstaging" a fellow debutante.
- A fellow debutante, Loppin de Montmort, defended Martin, stating she is "genuinely the nicest girl ever" and does not deserve the backlash.
