Ariana Grande wants fans to stop talking about her body

Ariana Grande says 2026 tour could be her 'one last hurrah'
  • Ariana Grande has urged her fans and the public to "think before they speak" regarding comments on others' appearances.
  • She reshared a 2024 interview clip where she tearfully discussed the "dangerous" nature of commenting on people's looks or perceived health.
  • Grande firmly stated that such commentary is "not welcome" in her life, as she focuses on her work and personal relationships.
  • This latest reminder comes after renewed criticism about her slim appearance in the recently released film "Wicked: For Good."
  • The pop star has a history of addressing body shaming, including an April 2023 TikTok video where she revealed her "unhealthiest" body was often perceived as "healthy" by others.
