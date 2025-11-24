Ariana Grande makes admission about her music ahead of first tour in six years
- Ariana Grande is set to embark on her first world tour in six years in 2026, following the release of her 2024 album 'Eternal Sunshine'.
- She revealed in an interview with Nicole Kidman that she has been 'healing' her relationship with music and touring, overcoming past traumas associated with her career.
- Grande credited her role as Glinda in the film Wicked for helping her regain strength and a healthier perspective on her musical journey.
- She admitted that adjusting to the drastic changes brought by her pop music fame was challenging, despite her gratitude for her career.
- The singer hinted that the upcoming 'Eternal Sunshine Tour' could be her last for a considerable period, as she wishes to explore other artistic avenues like musical theatre and comedy.