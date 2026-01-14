Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arlo Parks announces new album and intimate tour dates

Britain Mercury Prize
Britain Mercury Prize (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Arlo Parks has announced her third studio album, Ambiguous Desire, which is scheduled for release on 3 April via Transgressive Records.
  • The album represents a musical shift for Parks, drawing inspiration from dance icons like Burial, The Streets, and LCD Soundsystem, alongside historic queer nightclubs like New York’s Paradise Garage.
  • She has released the first single from the album, '2SIDED', which she describes as an exploration of "yearning and tension" and the courage to express desire.
  • Parks stated that the new record has "desire at its centre", viewing it as a fundamental life force and an engine for human experience.
  • To support the album's launch, Parks will be playing a series of intimate gigs across the UK throughout April starting in London.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in