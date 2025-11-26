Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British actor says he suppressed his cultural identity after racist attacks

Asim Chaudhry​ mocks Laurence Fox over 1917 comments
  • Asim Chaudhry, star of People Just Do Nothing, discussed experiencing racism and fear during his upbringing in Feltham, west London.
  • He recounted being physically assaulted by the National Front and feeling compelled to suppress his cultural identity.
  • Chaudhry now champions London's multiculturalism, asserting that those who deem it a failure are 'f***ing idiots'.
  • He highlighted that his recent significant acting roles have been 'race colour blind', contrasting with earlier parts in his career.
  • Chaudhry also previously expressed scepticism about Rishi Sunak's path to Prime Minister, arguing that Sunak and Priti Patel do not represent the Asian community.
