Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Aubrey Plaza’s newest novel is ‘an homage’ to her grandmother

Video Player Placeholder
Aubrey Plaza opens up for the first time about death of husband
  • Aubrey Plaza reflected on life advice from her grandmother during a recent appearance on the Today show, months after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.
  • The 41-year-old actor promoted her new children's novel, Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party, which she described as an homage to her grandmother, Margie.
  • Plaza shared that her grandmother taught her that “life is a party and no matter what happens, we have to have fun and move forward.”
  • Her husband, director-screenwriter Jeff Baena, died by suicide in January at the age of 47; the couple had been together for 10 years and collaborated on several films.
  • Plaza has previously spoken about her grief, describing it as a “daily struggle” and “a giant ocean of awfulness” during an August podcast appearance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in