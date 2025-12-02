Avatar 3 dubbed the ‘ultimate cinematic spectacle’ but future films aren’t guaranteed
- The third instalment of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is scheduled for release on 19 December.
- Early reactions from critics, shared on social media, praise the film as an "ultimate cinematic spectacle" and a "phenomenal moviegoing experience".
- Director James Cameron has suggested the movie will feature a "depth of emotion and heartbreak" akin to his film Titanic.
- The film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, follows two highly successful predecessors and is anticipated to be another box office hit.
- Cameron stated that if Avatar: Fire and Ash does not perform well enough at the box office, he may write a book to conclude the series instead of making the planned fourth and fifth films.