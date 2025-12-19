Marvel fans divided over Avengers: Doomsday trailer that undermines main star
- Chris Evans is confirmed to return as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, a revelation made in a teaser shown before Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- Evans' return has divided Marvel fans, with some expressing excitement for the original cast while others suggest it is a financial strategy or undermines Anthony Mackie's Captain America.
- The teaser shows Steve Rogers with Peggy Carter and a baby, implying his character's hesitancy to rejoin, and clarifies that Sam Wilson remains Captain America.
- Robert Downey Jr will also return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Doctor Doom, seven years after his departure in Avengers: Endgame.
- Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, is set for release on 18 December 2026 and will feature a large ensemble cast including characters from Fantastic 4 and X-Men.