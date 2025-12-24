Baby Reindeer star says fame turned scary after shocking street encounter
- Jessica Gunning, who won an Emmy, Bafta, and Golden Globe for her performance in hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has spoken about the downside of the fame she has found.
- She shared an anecdote about being screamed at in the street by a stranger who had just finished watching the show, mistaking her for the character.
- Gunning highlighted that most public reactions have been positive and noted the significant impact the series has had on charities, particularly those supporting male survivors of sexual assault.
- Describing the role of Martha as 'the role of a lifetime', Gunning expressed that the opportunity arrived at an ideal time in her almost two-decade acting career.
- Baby Reindeer, adapted from Richard Gadd's semi-autobiographical one-man show, was released in 2024 and garnered critical acclaim and multiple awards for its intense portrayal of stalking.