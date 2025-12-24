Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Back to the Future actor shares ‘crushing’ memory about making hit film

Back to the Future cast share wholesome reunion
  • Melora Hardin, known for her role in The Office, was originally cast as Jennifer Parker in the 1985 film Back to the Future.
  • She filmed several weeks opposite Eric Stoltz, who was initially cast as Marty McFly before being replaced.
  • When Michael J Fox took over the lead role from Stoltz, Hardin was deemed too tall to play his love interest.
  • The role of Jennifer Parker was subsequently given to Claudia Wells.
  • Hardin described losing the part at 17 as 'a huge disappointment' and 'crushing', though she now reflects on failure as a necessary part of her career.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in