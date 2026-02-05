Bad Bunny wants halftime viewers to learn one skill and it’s not Spanish
- Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and he gave a sneak peek of what to expect in an interview Thursday.
- The Puerto Rican rapper joked on Saturday Night Live in October that if fans don’t understand him speaking in Spanish, “You have four months to learn!”
- He reassured fans Thursday that they don’t need to know Spanish to enjoy his performance but should instead focus on a different skill.
- “It’s better if they learn to dance,” he said. “There’s no better dance than the one that can come from the heart... that’s the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy. And of course, choose your team at the game.”
- The Puerto Rican singer's performance is scheduled to last 15 minutes during the highly anticipated game.
