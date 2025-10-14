Music legend congratulates Bad Bunny on Super Bowl
- Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has refuted viral online claims that he condemned Bad Bunny's booking for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
- Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis, stated that the posts alleging disapproval were AI-generated misinformation, highlighting the spread of such content.
- In a statement, Santana expressed his full support and celebration of Bad Bunny's success, emphasising the use of art to foster harmony and unity.
- He attributed the false claims to “ignorant people” motivated by fear and division, clarifying he would never speak against Bad Bunny.
- The misinformation emerged amidst criticism from supporters of Donald Trump and Donald Trump himself regarding Bad Bunny's selection, with Bad Bunny being a known critic of Donald Trump's administration.