South Korean author Baek Se Hee, known for bestselling memoir, dies at 35
- South Korean author Baek Se-hee, known for her bestselling memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, has died at the age of 35.
- Her death was confirmed by the Korea Organ and Tissue Donation Agency, which announced she donated her heart, lungs, liver and both kidneys, saving five lives.
- Baek's debut memoir, a candid chronicle of her therapy sessions for dysthymia, became an international sensation, selling over 2 million copies and translated into more than 25 languages.
- The book was praised for its honest exploration of depression and therapy, helping to normalize conversations around mental health and self-acceptance.
- Her writing resonated deeply with readers globally, who found comfort and understanding in her portrayal of the paradox between despair and the persistence of everyday life.