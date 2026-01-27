Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bafta 2026 nominees for Best Director are announced

Trailer for new Michael B. Jordan vampire film Sinners
  • The nominees for Best Director at the 2026 Bafta Awards have been announced.
  • Yorgos Lanthimos has been recognised for sci-fi conspiracy thriller Bugonia.
  • Chloe Zhao has been nominated for her moving Shakespeare drama Hamnet.
  • Josh Safdie has been nominated for his sport’s drama Marty Supreme.
  • Paul Thomas Anderson has been nominated for his critically acclaimed thriller One Battle After Another.
  • Scandinavian director Joachim Trier has been nominated for his drama Sentimental Value.
  • Finally, Ryan Coogler has also been recognised for directing the period horror film Sinners.
