Bafta 2026 nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role are announced
- The nominees for the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the Bafta 2026 ceremony have been confirmed.
- Contenders for the award this year are Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Emma Stone (Bugonia) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).
- Actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood unveiled the nominees during the live press conference in London.
- This year’s event, which will take place in the capital on 22 February, will be hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming, who will be taking over from David Tenant’s two-year-run.
- The ceremony will see Hollywood film talent amass once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall next month.