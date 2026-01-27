Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bafta 2026 nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are announced

BAFTA Best Actor nominees revealed
  • The nominees for the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the Bafta 2026 ceremony have been confirmed.
  • Contenders for the award this year are Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo Dicaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B Jordan (Sinners) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).
  • Actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood unveiled the nominees during the live press conference in London.
  • This year’s event, which will take place in the capital on 22 February, will be hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming, who will be taking over from David Tenant’s two-year-run.
  • The ceremony will see Hollywood film talent amass once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall next month.
