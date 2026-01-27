Bafta 2026 nominees announced for Outstanding British Film
- The 10 nominees for the Outstanding British Film award at the Bafta 2026 ceremony have been confirmed.
- They are horror film 28 Years Later, comedy The Ballad of Wallis Island, rom-com sequel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, psychological drama Die My Love, Claire Foy drama H is for Hawk, Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, moving tourette’s drama I Swear, the Richard Burton biopic Mr Burton, gay drama Pillion and Steve starring Cillian Murphy.
- Actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood unveiled the nominees during the live press conference in London.
- This year’s event, which will take place in the capital on 22 February, will be hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming, who will be taking over from David Tennant’s two-year-run.
- The ceremony will see Hollywood film talent amass once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall next month.