Paddington Bear to present prize at Sunday’s Baftas

  • The 79th annual Baftas are taking place on Sunday 22 January, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
  • Scottish actor Alan Cumming is hosting the ceremony, having previously hosted last year's TV Baftas.
  • One Battle After Another leads the nominations with 14 nods, closely followed by Sinners with 13, and Marty Supreme and Hamnet each receiving 11 nominations.
  • Dame Donna Langley will be awarded the Bafta Fellowship, and Clare Binns will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.
  • The event will feature performances by KPop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware, with Paddington Bear among the celebrity presenters, and will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.
