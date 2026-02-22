Paddington Bear to present prize at Sunday’s Baftas
- The 79th annual Baftas are taking place on Sunday 22 January, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
- Scottish actor Alan Cumming is hosting the ceremony, having previously hosted last year's TV Baftas.
- One Battle After Another leads the nominations with 14 nods, closely followed by Sinners with 13, and Marty Supreme and Hamnet each receiving 11 nominations.
- Dame Donna Langley will be awarded the Bafta Fellowship, and Clare Binns will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.
- The event will feature performances by KPop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware, with Paddington Bear among the celebrity presenters, and will be broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks