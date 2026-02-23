Who were the biggest winners at the 2026 Baftas?
- British actor Robert Aramayo unexpectedly won Best Actor for I Swear and also received the EE Rising Star award at Sunday's Baftas.
- Leonardo DiCaprio's film One Battle After Another was the night's biggest winner, securing six awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
- Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress for Hamnet, which also won Best British Film, while Wunmi Mosaku took home Best Supporting Actress for Sinners.
- Host Alan Cumming apologised to viewers for bad language heard during the ceremony, explaining it was due to the involuntary tics of Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, whose life inspired I Swear.
- Cumming concluded the evening by celebrating diversity, equality, and inclusion, noting the event welcomed people from all backgrounds.
