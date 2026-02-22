Here’s why you heard ‘heckling’ during Alan Cumming’s Baftas monologue
- Viewers of the 2026 Baftas were confused by apparent "heckling" during the ceremony, including during host Alan Cumming's opening monologue and acceptance speeches.
- The disruptions were later explained to be involuntary tics from Tourettes campaigner John Davidson, who was present in the audience.
- Davidson, an MBE recipient for his work educating the UK about Tourettes, is the subject of the Bafta-nominated drama 'I Swear'.
- Alan Cumming apologised during the live event for any offence caused by the "strong language" and thanked the audience for their understanding of the involuntary tics.
- Although audience members were informed, Cumming's early explanation was not included in the broadcast, leading to initial confusion among television viewers.
