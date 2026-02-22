Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s why you heard ‘heckling’ during Alan Cumming’s Baftas monologue

Alan Cumming explains why viewers may have heard 'heckling' during Bafta Film Awards
  • Viewers of the 2026 Baftas were confused by apparent "heckling" during the ceremony, including during host Alan Cumming's opening monologue and acceptance speeches.
  • The disruptions were later explained to be involuntary tics from Tourettes campaigner John Davidson, who was present in the audience.
  • Davidson, an MBE recipient for his work educating the UK about Tourettes, is the subject of the Bafta-nominated drama 'I Swear'.
  • Alan Cumming apologised during the live event for any offence caused by the "strong language" and thanked the audience for their understanding of the involuntary tics.
  • Although audience members were informed, Cumming's early explanation was not included in the broadcast, leading to initial confusion among television viewers.
