Prue Leith issues social media warning to new Bake Off host Nigella
- Prue Leith has shared her advice for new Great British Bake Off judge Nigella Lawson.
- Leith, who held the role for nine years after taking over from Mary Berry in 2017, spoke about the position in an interview with the Telegraph.
- Leith's main tip was to “just enjoy it” as “you’ll never have a nicer job”, and also to be cautious with social media posts, a reference to the time she prematurely tweeted about the 2017 winner.
- Lawson's appointment, announced in January, marks a significant return to high-profile UK television for the chef after focusing on Australian TV.
- Her casting has been widely praised by fans and critics, with the new series of The Great British Bake Off expected to air later this year.
