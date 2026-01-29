Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bake Off’s new judge Nigella Lawson admits she’s a ‘teeny bit frightened’

Nigella Lawson admits she is 'frightened' ahead of Bake Off judging role
  • Nigella Lawson has been confirmed as the new judge for The Great British Bake Off, taking over from Prue Leith.
  • Channel 4 announced Lawson's new role on the popular baking competition on Monday, 26 January.
  • Appearing on This Morning on Thursday, 29 January, Lawson admitted she is “a teeny bit frightened” about the new position.
  • She described The Great British Bake Off as an “institution of national treasure status.”
  • Lawson praised her predecessors, Prue Leith and Mary Berry, and expressed her determination to enjoy the role, which she considers an honour.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in