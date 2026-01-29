Bake Off’s new judge Nigella Lawson admits she’s a ‘teeny bit frightened’
- Nigella Lawson has been confirmed as the new judge for The Great British Bake Off, taking over from Prue Leith.
- Channel 4 announced Lawson's new role on the popular baking competition on Monday, 26 January.
- Appearing on This Morning on Thursday, 29 January, Lawson admitted she is “a teeny bit frightened” about the new position.
- She described The Great British Bake Off as an “institution of national treasure status.”
- Lawson praised her predecessors, Prue Leith and Mary Berry, and expressed her determination to enjoy the role, which she considers an honour.
