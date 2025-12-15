‘Novice’ Balvinder Sopal opens up on Strictly exit after semi-final dance-off
- Balvinder Sopal believed her time on Strictly Come Dancing was "game over" in the semi-final dance-off against Amber Davies.
- Sopal described herself as a "novice" compared to Davies, whom she considered to be of a "different calibre."
- Amber Davies has faced criticism from viewers who argue her West End stage career gives her an unfair advantage in the competition.
- Davies's dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin, has urged viewers to "be kind" in response to the criticism.
- Sopal made these remarks during an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two following her elimination.