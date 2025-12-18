Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Obama shares his favorite hits of 2025. Yes, Chappell Roan made the list

Taylor Swift issues heartfelt Spotify Wrapped message to fans
  • In what has become a cultural zeitgeist, former President Barack Obama released his favorite movies, books and music of 2025.
  • At the top of Obama’s book list was Paper Girl by Beth Macy. He also referenced his summer reading list he shared a few months back. Noting that it was “obviously” biased but Michelle Obama’s The Look also made his list.
  • The former president’s favorite movies included Sinners, Hamnet and the documentary Orwell: 2+2=5, which follows the career of George Orwell and how his political observations are still relevant in the present day.
  • As usual, Obama’s music taste was wide-ranging. Leading the list was Olivia Dean’s Nice To Each Other and Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, also receiving a nod was Chappell Roan’s The Giver.
  • Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Bruce Springsteen, Drake and Jason Isbell also received mentions.

