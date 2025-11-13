Celebrity Traitors star names icons who could appear in new series
- Comedian Joe Wilkinson has suggested Keira Knightley would be an ideal candidate for the next series of The Celebrity Traitors.
- Wilkinson revealed that Knightley expressed interest in the BBC reality gameshow while they filmed the Waitrose Christmas advert, The Perfect Gift.
- The advert features Wilkinson's character, Phil, developing a romantic interest in Knightley's character after a chance meeting in a supermarket.
- Wilkinson himself was “murdered” in the early stages of the first series of The Celebrity Traitors by Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns, and Alan Carr.
- He praised Knightley's “star quality stuff” and down-to-earth nature during their collaboration, as well as the advert's director, Molly Manners.