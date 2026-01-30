Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC told its approach to diversity can feel ‘inauthentic’

Murder Is Easy trailer
  • An internal review has warned the BBC that its approach to diversity can appear "clunky" and "preachy" in its content.
  • The report, commissioned by the BBC board, found that complaints about diversity often stem from it feeling "inauthentic" or like a "tick-box" exercise rather than being creatively integrated.
  • It highlighted concerns regarding colour-blind casting, suggesting that while necessary for actors of colour, it risks erasing historical exclusion if not handled skilfully.
  • The review also identified a significant disparity in the number of older female presenters compared to male presenters, particularly in news and content divisions.
  • Despite these criticisms, the report acknowledged that the BBC has generally improved in portraying British communities inclusively, though it noted that geography and class receive less attention than race, disability, and gender.
