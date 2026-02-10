Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC confirms Doctor Who future after end of Disney partnership

Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who as Billie Piper returns
  • Disney will no longer partner on future seasons of Doctor Who, concluding a deal that previously provided a significant budget for the programme.
  • Zai Bennett, CEO of BBC Studios Global Content, affirmed the BBC's commitment to ensuring Doctor Who has a “long and flourishing life” despite the end of the Disney partnership.
  • Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, previously reassured fans in August that “Doctor Who is going nowhere” and will remain on the broadcaster.
  • The show is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, with Billie Piper also confirmed to return to the Whoniverse.
  • Piper made a surprise return to the show last year when she appeared to replace former Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, in the iconic role.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in