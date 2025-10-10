Classic book set to get first-ever BBC adaptation
- The BBC has released the first images of its new four-part television adaptation of William Golding’s seminal novel, Lord of the Flies.
- This marks the first time Golding's influential 1954 book has been adapted for TV, with the series, written by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne and directed by Marc Munden, expected to air in 2026.
- The cast includes Winston Sawyers as Ralph and Lox Pratt as Jack, among others, with many young actors making their professional acting debuts after an open casting call.
- Filmed on location in Malaysia with an ensemble of over 30 boys, the adaptation is billed as faithful to the original story of schoolboys stranded on a tropical island.
- Each episode is titled after one of the story’s main characters – Ralph, Piggy, Simon, and Jack – and explores themes of human nature, loss of innocence, and boyhood masculinity.