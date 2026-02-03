Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC show apologises for controversial pregnancy advice

Michelle Ackerley shares that this is pregnant on Morning Live
  • BBC's Morning Live hosts issued an on-air apology after a segment provided advice for expectant mothers that was labelled "dangerous" by a charity.
  • The controversial advice suggested pregnant women could use a stethoscope at home to check their unborn baby's heartbeat for reassurance.
  • Pregnancy research charity Tommy's criticised the advice, stating it was "wrong" and "dangerous" as it could lead to false reassurance.
  • Tommy's emphasised that no home device can accurately assess a baby's well-being and only trained professionals should perform such checks.
  • Presenters Kimberley Walsh and Gethin Jones corrected the mistake, advising that anyone worried about their baby should contact a midwife, and a correction now accompanies the episode on BBC iPlayer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in