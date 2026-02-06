Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC star dies less than two years after retirement

  • BBC Radio star Phil Taylor has died at the age of 62, just 18 months after his retirement.
  • Taylor was a prominent figure on Radio Jersey for 35 years, having joined the station in 1991.
  • He was known for his "wonderfully warm relationship with listeners" and shows such as By Special Request.
  • Matthew Price, Radio Jersey's executive producer, highlighted Taylor's special connection with islanders and his humility.
  • Tributes have poured in from former colleagues and listeners, mourning the loss of the beloved DJ.
