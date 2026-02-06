BBC star dies less than two years after retirement
- BBC Radio star Phil Taylor has died at the age of 62, just 18 months after his retirement.
- Taylor was a prominent figure on Radio Jersey for 35 years, having joined the station in 1991.
- He was known for his "wonderfully warm relationship with listeners" and shows such as By Special Request.
- Matthew Price, Radio Jersey's executive producer, highlighted Taylor's special connection with islanders and his humility.
- Tributes have poured in from former colleagues and listeners, mourning the loss of the beloved DJ.
