Strictly Come Dancing fans all say the same thing about Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo sits silently between Strictly judges as they give scores
  • Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar-nominated star of wicked">Wicked, returned to Strictly Come Dancing as a mentor.
  • Viewers were left baffled and amused as Erivo was not given a scoring paddle and only commented on performances, leading to awkward on-screen positioning.
  • Fans on social media platforms like X/Twitter commented that she looked "like a competition winner" or "like a lemon" without a paddle.
  • Erivo's appearance on the show comes ahead of the 21 November release of Wicked: For Good, in which she stars as Elphaba.
  • Separately, contestant Stefan Dennis was absent due to illness but automatically advanced, and Thomas Skinner was the first celebrity eliminated from the 2025 series.
