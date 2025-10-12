Strictly Come Dancing fans all say the same thing about Cynthia Erivo
- Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar-nominated star of wicked">Wicked, returned to Strictly Come Dancing as a mentor.
- Viewers were left baffled and amused as Erivo was not given a scoring paddle and only commented on performances, leading to awkward on-screen positioning.
- Fans on social media platforms like X/Twitter commented that she looked "like a competition winner" or "like a lemon" without a paddle.
- Erivo's appearance on the show comes ahead of the 21 November release of Wicked: For Good, in which she stars as Elphaba.
- Separately, contestant Stefan Dennis was absent due to illness but automatically advanced, and Thomas Skinner was the first celebrity eliminated from the 2025 series.