Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beatles biopic star has ‘heard very good things’ about eagerly awaited films

Aimee Lou Wood stars in tv series Film Club
  • British actress Aimee Lou Wood described her Golden Globes nomination for The White Lotus as "quite surreal".
  • She is preparing to play Pattie Boyd in Sam Mendes's upcoming Beatles biopics, due for release in 2028.
  • Wood has visited the studio and met Harris Dickinson, who is cast as John Lennon.
  • She has not yet heard co-stars Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn sing, but has received positive feedback about their performances.
  • In addition, Paul Mescal told Entertainment Tonight that Paul McCartney, who he portrays in the film, has been “incredibly generous” with his time.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in