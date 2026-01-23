Beckham family feud mocked by West End musical
- The ongoing Beckham family dispute has been referenced in the West End musical Titanique.
- Brooklyn Beckham, 26, recently alleged that his parents, David and Victoria, are attempting to sabotage his relationship with Nicola Peltz.
- He claimed Victoria "hijacked" his first dance at his 2022 wedding, dancing "very inappropriately" with him.
- During a gala performance celebrating its first anniversary, Titanique cast members made jokes and references to the Beckham family row.
- Victoria Beckham's 2001 solo single, "Not Such an Innocent Girl," was reportedly used in the musical for comedic effect, drawing significant laughter.