Acclaimed director dies aged 70 ‘after a long and serious illness’
- Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, celebrated for his distinctive works including Sátántangó and The Turin Horse, has died at the age of 70.
- The European Film Academy announced his passing on Tuesday, January 6, stating he died "after a long and serious illness."
- Tarr began his career at Balázs Béla Stúdió and released his feature directorial debut, Family Nest, in 1977.
- He achieved international acclaim with his 1988 film Damnation and later adapted László Krasznahorkai’s Sátántangó into a seven-hour feature, widely regarded as a significant arthouse film.
- The European Film Academy paid tribute to Tarr as an outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, respected by colleagues and celebrated by audiences globally.