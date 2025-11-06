Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Hilariously funny’ Big Brother star dies after falling from London hotel

Ben Duncan with Big Brother host Davina McCall in 2010
Ben Duncan with Big Brother host Davina McCall in 2010 (Getty)
  • Big Brother star Ben Duncan, who attended St Andrews University with Prince William and Kate Middleton, has died after falling from a luxury London hotel.
  • Duncan, 45, fell from the five-star Trafalgar St James hotel on Thursday evening, with police confirming his death was unexpected but non-suspicious.
  • Despite efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • Duncan appeared on the 11th series of Big Brother in 2010 and later featured on shows such as Celebrity Coach Trip and Come Dine With Me.
  • Tributes have been paid by friends and fellow Big Brother contestant Josie Gibson, who described him as 'unique, hilariously funny, dry-witted'.
