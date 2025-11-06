‘Hilariously funny’ Big Brother star dies after falling from London hotel
- Big Brother star Ben Duncan, who attended St Andrews University with Prince William and Kate Middleton, has died after falling from a luxury London hotel.
- Duncan, 45, fell from the five-star Trafalgar St James hotel on Thursday evening, with police confirming his death was unexpected but non-suspicious.
- Despite efforts from the London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Duncan appeared on the 11th series of Big Brother in 2010 and later featured on shows such as Celebrity Coach Trip and Come Dine With Me.
- Tributes have been paid by friends and fellow Big Brother contestant Josie Gibson, who described him as 'unique, hilariously funny, dry-witted'.