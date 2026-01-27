Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Acclaimed actor astonished to reprise Marvel role for fourth time

Marvel Introduces 'Wonder Man', Ben Kingsley Returns To MCU As Trevor Slattery
  • Sir Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery for the fourth time in the upcoming Disney+ mini-series Wonder Man.
  • The Oscar-winning actor expressed astonishment that the character has spanned such a significant part of his career.
  • The eight-part Marvel Cinematic Universe production will see Slattery, portrayed as an aspiring actor, star alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character, Simon Williams.
  • Kingsley first appeared as Slattery in 2013's Iron Man 3, later returning for the 2014 short film All Hail the King and 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
  • Sir Ben also revealed that his knighthood is his most cherished honour, citing his reverence for the late Queen Elizabeth and her family's wartime resilience.
