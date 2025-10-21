Ben Stiller says making comedy is more difficult now due to one factor
- Ben Stiller stated that comedy has become challenging due to the political climate and social media, particularly during Donald Trump's second term.
- He urged comedians to continue “speaking truth to power” and expressing themselves freely, highlighting this as the most important aspect of their work.
- Stiller's comments followed the temporary suspension of TV host Jimmy Kimmel, which he publicly criticised, and Donald Trump's subsequent threat against ABC for reinstating Kimmel.
- The actor also discussed how social media reduces attention spans, making the work of comedians more difficult, and expressed a preference for the “analogue world”.
- Separately, Stiller is promoting his documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost and revealed his “worst decision” was cutting his daughter Ella from his 2013 film, linking it to his “perfectionism”.