Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ben Stiller says making comedy is more difficult now due to one factor

Ben Stiller brings 20-year-old daughter Ella as date to 2022 Emmy Awards
  • Ben Stiller stated that comedy has become challenging due to the political climate and social media, particularly during Donald Trump's second term.
  • He urged comedians to continue “speaking truth to power” and expressing themselves freely, highlighting this as the most important aspect of their work.
  • Stiller's comments followed the temporary suspension of TV host Jimmy Kimmel, which he publicly criticised, and Donald Trump's subsequent threat against ABC for reinstating Kimmel.
  • The actor also discussed how social media reduces attention spans, making the work of comedians more difficult, and expressed a preference for the “analogue world”.
  • Separately, Stiller is promoting his documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost and revealed his “worst decision” was cutting his daughter Ella from his 2013 film, linking it to his “perfectionism”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in