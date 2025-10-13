Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Stiller laments his worst career decision

Ben Stiller has opened up about his childhood and how that has impacted his parenting
Ben Stiller has opened up about his childhood and how that has impacted his parenting (Getty Images)
  • Ben Stiller told his daughter Ella that cutting her from his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty was the "worst decision" he ever made.
  • This admission is part of Stiller's new Apple TV documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, which explores his relationship with his parents and how it shaped his own fatherhood.
  • Stiller attributed the decision to his "perfectionism" and obsession with work, traits he believes he inherited from his comedian father.
  • Ella, who was set to play a younger version of Odessa Mitty, accepted the cut, stating the scene "didn't make sense" and she was "really scared" during filming.
  • Stiller's son, Quin, also discussed how his father's dedication to work created distance, leading Stiller to reflect on repeating patterns from his own upbringing with celebrity parents.
