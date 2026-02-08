The Benito Bowl: Why fans are giving this year’s big game a new name
- “Benito Bowl” is the nickname given by Bad Bunny fans for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show that will be headlined by Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.
- This will be the first-ever all-Spanish-language headlining halftime performance, following Bad Bunny’s historic Album of the Year win at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
- Fans have taken to social media to prepare for the “Benito Bowl”, and much NFL and fan-made merchandise has begun trending with phrases such as “Here for the Benito Bowl.”
- The moment will spotlight Puerto Rican culture and Latin music on one of the biggest stages in U.S. television during a period of intense U.S. political tension regarding immigration and ICE raids.
- Following the precedent set by Kendrick Lamar in 2025, Bad Bunny is expected to use this stage to voice his ongoing criticism of the Trump administration’s policies.
