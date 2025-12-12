The best festive specials on UK TV this Christmas
- The 2025 Great British Bake Off Christmas special will feature a Peep Show reunion with Olivia Colman, David Mitchell, and others, tackling themed challenges. BBC One, Christmas Day, 8:00 pm.
- The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be the final episode hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. BBC One, Christmas Day, 5:30 pm.
- An Amandaland Christmas special will include an Absolutely Fabulous reunion, with Jennifer Saunders joining Joanna Lumley as Amanda's Aunt Joan. BBC One, Christmas Day, 9:15 pm.
- The Masked Singer Christmas special will see four celebrities perform in elaborate costumes, judged by Maya Jama, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross. ITV, Boxing Day, 7:30 pm.
- Death in Paradise's 2025 festive episode involves an office Christmas party with a murderous twist, starring Don Gilet, Pearl Mackie, Billy Harris, and Kate Ashfield. BBC One, 28 December, 8:30 pm