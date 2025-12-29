Beyonce makes history as musician becomes a billionaire
- Beyoncé has officially achieved billionaire status, according to Forbes, making her the fifth musician to reach this milestone.
- She joins an exclusive group of artists including her husband Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna.
- This significant financial achievement follows a period of immense success, notably her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which grossed nearly $600 million.
- Her recent album, Cowboy Carter, also contributed to her wealth and critical acclaim, winning Album of the Year at the 67th annual Grammys.
- Forbes had previously estimated Beyoncé's net worth to be at least $780 million earlier this year before she crossed the billionaire threshold.