Bill Maher reveals why he will never win another Emmy

Bill Maher Predicted Golden Globe Loss Due to 'Woke' Hollywood'
  • Comedian Bill Maher attributes his lack of Emmy wins to his “woke” peers, despite accumulating 42 nominations throughout his career.
  • Maher, 69, has received 42 Emmy nominations but has only won once, in 2014, as an executive producer for HBO's VICE docuseries.
  • He believes his outspoken nature and free speech are disliked by what he calls a "woke town", preventing further awards.
  • Maher, who identifies as a Democrat, uses the term "woke" to describe a segment of progressives, distinguishing them from old-school liberals.
  • Recently, Maher criticized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Hollywood, arguing they can intrude on the creative process.
