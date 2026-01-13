Bill Maher reveals why he will never win another Emmy
- Comedian Bill Maher attributes his lack of Emmy wins to his “woke” peers, despite accumulating 42 nominations throughout his career.
- Maher, 69, has received 42 Emmy nominations but has only won once, in 2014, as an executive producer for HBO's VICE docuseries.
- He believes his outspoken nature and free speech are disliked by what he calls a "woke town", preventing further awards.
- Maher, who identifies as a Democrat, uses the term "woke" to describe a segment of progressives, distinguishing them from old-school liberals.
- Recently, Maher criticized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Hollywood, arguing they can intrude on the creative process.