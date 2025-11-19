Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The stand-up comedian who is now too scared to perform live

Video Player Placeholder
Bill Maher tells Patton Oswalt why he stopped touring
  • Bill Maher revealed that he stopped touring as a stand-up comedian in 2024, primarily due to a fear of being shot amid the current political atmosphere.
  • He expressed concern about potential violence from both the left and the right, stating it was 'a good time to not be out there'.
  • Other contributing factors included being tired of travel and feeling he was funnier than comedians who were selling more tickets.
  • Maher confirmed he would continue to share his comedy through his Club Random podcast and his HBO political talk show, Real Time.
  • Earlier this year, Maher garnered attention for praising Donald Trump and later commented on the 'ugly week in America' following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in