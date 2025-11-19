The stand-up comedian who is now too scared to perform live
- Bill Maher revealed that he stopped touring as a stand-up comedian in 2024, primarily due to a fear of being shot amid the current political atmosphere.
- He expressed concern about potential violence from both the left and the right, stating it was 'a good time to not be out there'.
- Other contributing factors included being tired of travel and feeling he was funnier than comedians who were selling more tickets.
- Maher confirmed he would continue to share his comedy through his Club Random podcast and his HBO political talk show, Real Time.
- Earlier this year, Maher garnered attention for praising Donald Trump and later commented on the 'ugly week in America' following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.