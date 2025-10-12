Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Red bandana girl’ praised for her actions during Billie Eilish concert

Billie Eilish yanked into barricade by fan during concert
  • Billie Eilish was aggressively pulled into a barricade by a fan during a concert in Miami on 9 October.
  • A fan, identified as Aniyah and dubbed the “red bandana girl”, intervened by confronting the individual who pulled Eilish.
  • Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas, publicly praised Aniyah's swift actions on social media.
  • Ticket platform StubHub rewarded Aniyah with tickets to another Billie Eilish concert for her bravery.
  • The person responsible for pulling Eilish was ejected from the Kaseya Center, amidst growing concerns over performer safety at live events.
