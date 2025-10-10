Security forced to intervene as pop superstar pulled into barricade while performing
- Pop superstar Billie Eilish was violently pulled into a barricade by a fan during a concert in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, 9 October.
- Fan-shot videos show Eilish being spun around and yanked by the arm while interacting with the front row, before her security team intervened.
- The Miami Police Department confirmed that the individual responsible for the incident was subsequently ejected from the Kaseya Center.
- The event has reignited concerns over performer safety at live shows, following a series of incidents where artists like Adele, Bebe Rexha, and Ava Max were targeted by audience members.
- Adele recently criticised fans for 'forgetting show etiquette' and throwing items on stage, joking that she would 'kill' anyone who threw something at her.