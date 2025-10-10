Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Security forced to intervene as pop superstar pulled into barricade while performing

Billie Eilish opens up about struggles with friendships since becoming famous
  • Pop superstar Billie Eilish was violently pulled into a barricade by a fan during a concert in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, 9 October.
  • Fan-shot videos show Eilish being spun around and yanked by the arm while interacting with the front row, before her security team intervened.
  • The Miami Police Department confirmed that the individual responsible for the incident was subsequently ejected from the Kaseya Center.
  • The event has reignited concerns over performer safety at live shows, following a series of incidents where artists like Adele, Bebe Rexha, and Ava Max were targeted by audience members.
  • Adele recently criticised fans for 'forgetting show etiquette' and throwing items on stage, joking that she would 'kill' anyone who threw something at her.
